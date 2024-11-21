Staff with the Municipality of Lakeshore are being moved due to upcoming construction at Lakeshore Town Hall.

As of Nov. 25, services currently provided at town hall in Belle River will begin moving to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre at 447 Renaud Line Rd.

Staff are being moved from the municipal building at 419 Notre Dame St. to the arena to allow for renovations and upgrades to the existing building, set to begin Dec. 2.

The municipality says that residents seeking specific services, such as planning, building, by-law, revenue, and legislative services, should call ahead and book an appointment to ensure staff availability and confirm service location.

Along with staff being moved out, upcoming council meetings in December 2024 and January 2025 will be temporarily relocated to Essex County Council Chambers at 360 Fairview Ave. W. in Essex.

As for how long the relocation will last, a spokesperson for the municipality says that "timelines will be announced as the project progresses."

Key dates in the relocation process are highlighted below:

On Nov. 25, Building Services and By-law Services will be relocated to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Starting Friday, Nov. 29, property tax and water bill payment services (not including debit card payments) will be available at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre. Lakeshore will continue to offer several convenient alternative payment options. Learn more online at Lakeshore.ca/Payments.

As of Dec. 2, all frontline Town Hall services will be moved to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Up to Nov. 29, Lakeshore's Public Service Unit will continue to be available in person at Town Hall, as well as by phone and email at PublicService@Lakeshore.ca and 519-728-2700.

Stay tuned for updates about the renovation and its impact on municipal services online at Lakeshore.ca/TownHallRenos.