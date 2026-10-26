Municipal leaders urge residents to vote as Ontario heads to the polls

The hand of man putting his vote in the ballot box.

Voters across Windsor-Essex will decide who leads their communities for the next four years as Ontario’s municipal and school board elections take place Monday.

The vote will determine who serves as mayor, deputy mayor and councillor in local municipalities, along with representatives on publicly funded school boards.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is encouraging residents to cast a ballot, arguing that local governments make decisions that affect daily life, from housing and infrastructure to recreation and public safety.

Lindsey Jones, executive director of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, says municipal government impacts virtually everyone.

“Municipal governments have a lot of different responsibilities when it comes to housing, or water and sewers, parks, recreations, policing,” Jones said.

“All of these things impact the daily lives of residents, of businesses, and the municipal election is your opportunity to have your say in what happens to your community.”

Jones says lower turnout is common in municipal elections because campaigns typically receive less attention than provincial or federal races and do not involve political parties.

“Municipal elections can be decided by relatively small numbers of votes, so if you care about what happens in your community, it’s worth having your voice counted,” Jones said.

There are also signs of increased engagement across Ontario this year.

Jones says candidate numbers are up compared to 2022 and the number of acclaimed positions has dropped significantly.

“More people coming forward means more choice and more electoral races means more choice, and that’s all a positive sign that’s happening this year,” Jones said.

Voting methods vary throughout Windsor-Essex. Some municipalities are using traditional in-person voting, while others offer online, telephone or mail-in options.

Residents are encouraged to check their municipality’s election website for polling information and identification requirements before voting.

Election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Monday on AM800 and online with Windsor-Essex Votes 2026.

Kyle Horner will be live with a panel of experts bringing analysis, reaction and results as they come in. Listen on AM800, the iHeartRadio app and YouTube.

-With files from CTV Barrie’s Jocelyn Martin