The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has seized multiple weapons from U.S. residents at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

In a post on social media, CBSA officers seized three handguns, four pepper sprays, 12 rounds of ammo, two magazines, and a switchblade at the entrance points.

Officers remind that undeclared weapons will lead to seizure, fines, and potentially charges.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein