Multiple weapons and drugs seized at Windsor crossings, CBSA says

Multiple weapons and drugs seized at Windsor crossings between June 15-21, 2026. (Source: CBSA)

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reporting fifteen seizure incidents between June 15-21 at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Over this period, the CBSA says its officers seized several prohibited firearms, magazines, knives, pepper spray, ammunition, and small quantities of drugs including cannabis, khat and 14 grams of methamphetamine.

All travellers involved were U.S. residents. Some were arrested under the Customs Act, while others received monetary penalties, with fines ranging from $500 to $6,100.

The CBSA says the individuals arrested were returned to the U.S. after processing.