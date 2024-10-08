Several cars are being pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor.

Three vehicles were recovered from the area near Mill Street as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

It appeared at least five more are still being retrieved from the water. The remaining cars under water are marked by floating jugs.

The Windsor Port Authority is assisting with the recovery of the vehicles.

Port authority president and CEO, Steve Salmons, says they are assisting to help deal with any liquids that may be in the vehicles, like oil or gasoline, and helping to contain it to ensure it doesn't spread into the water as the vehicles are being removed.

CTV News and AM800 News have reached out to Windsor police for more information.