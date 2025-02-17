A total of 15 people have been injured after a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened sometime after 2 p.m. and involved a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis.

Images from the scene show the plane on its roof on the tarmac at Pearson.

Staff at the airport have told CTV News that they have shut down all arrivals and departures at this time.

It is not immediately clear when air traffic will resume at Pearson.

The latest:

Ornge has said that three of the patients, including a child, sustained critical injuries

The 12 other patients were taken to local hospitals with mild injuries

Approximately 80 passengers were on board at the time. All have been accounted for.

4:16 p.m.

Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, expressed his gratitude to first responders and professionals on the scene of the airplane crash.

“I’m in touch with Delta after a flight taking off from MSP crash landed in Toronto this afternoon,” Walz said in a post on X .

4:15 p.m.

Peel Paramedics confirmed 12 other patients have been rushed to the hospital with mild injuries, bringing the total number of injured to about 15 people. They add none of these injuries are considered to be life-threatening at this time.

Ornge says that it transported three patients, including a child, to Toronto-area hospitals with critical injuries.

4:10 p.m.

Delta Airlines confirmed it is aware of the Toronto-bound Endeavour Flight, and that it is working to confirm any details it can share at this time.

4:06 p.m.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the accident happened at around 2:45 p.m.

“The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates,” the statement reads.

3:45 p.m.

Air Canada has shared an update on its operations at Pearson due to the plane crash.

In a post on X, the airline says, “Air Canada customers travelling to or from Pearson are advised to check the status of their flight before going to the airport.”

3:40 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says provincial officials are in contact with Toronto Pearson to offer assistance following today’s plane crash.

“I’m relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson,” Ford said in a post on X. “Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that’s needed.”

3:30 p.m.

Transportation Minister Anita Anand confirmed in a post on X that all 80 passengers onboard are accounted for.

“I’m closely following the serious incident at the Pearson Airport involving Delta Airlines flight 4819 from Minneapolis,” the post reads.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...