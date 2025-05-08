Additional measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
CK Public Health is reporting one new location, while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) are advising the community of four new exposure locations.
The new location in Chatham includes the St Clair College Chatham Campus located at 1001 Grand Avenue West in Chatham on May 5 from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those who were present during this timeframe in Chatham and are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.
In Windsor-Essex, the possible exposure locations include:
The health unit asks anyone who visited these locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.