Additional measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is reporting one new location, while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) are advising the community of four new exposure locations.

The new location in Chatham includes the St Clair College Chatham Campus located at 1001 Grand Avenue West in Chatham on May 5 from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who were present during this timeframe in Chatham and are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

In Windsor-Essex, the possible exposure locations include:

Erie Shores HealthCare at 194 Talbot Street West in Leamington on May 2 from 11 p.m. to midnight in the emergency department

Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC) at 33 Princess Street in Leamington on April 28 from 2:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Windsor Regional Hospital - Met Campus at 1995 Lens Avenue in Windsor on May 4 from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the emergency department

Toy Box Early Childhood Learning Centre at 2475 McDougall Street in Windsor on April 29 from 7:55 a.m. to 6:35 p.m., April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:10 p.m., May 1 from 8:10 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. and May 2 from 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited these locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.