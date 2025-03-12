Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized several weapons at the Ambassador Bridge.

The CBSA says that on Feb. 28, three switchblades in separate shipments were seized in export examinations at the Ambassador Bridge commercial site.

On the same day, an over-capacity magazine was also seized at the Ambassador Bridge from a U.S. resident sent to secondary inspection.

On March 1, another switchblade was seized from an export check at the Ambassador Bridge commercial site.

Fines were issued, and the travellers were returned to the United States.