A dozen intersections within central Windsor will be closed for the next three days.

All intersections south of Tecumseh Road East between Central Avenue and Pillette Road will be closed from June 11 to June 13 due to milling and paving work.

The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all intersections will be open to drivers at the end of each business day.

Central Avenue south of Tecumseh, and the Pillette Avenue intersection south of Tecumseh will be closed for only June 13.

The remaining intersections include:

Labadie Road (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Westcott Road (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Aubin Road (South of Tecumseh Road East)

George Avenue (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Tourangeau Road (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Rossini Boulevard (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Bernard Road (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Francois Road (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Ellrose Avenue (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Arthur Road (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Central Avenue (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Pillette Road (South of Tecumseh Road East)

Drivers should expect delays in the surrounding areas to the closures.