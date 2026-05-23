Multiple guns, motorcycle club vest seized in Tecumseh arrest: WPS

Multiple guns have been seized in a Tecumseh arrest of a motorcycle club member.

Earlier in the month, the Windsor police launched an investigation looking into a 41-year-old man, said to be affiliated with ‘Satan’s Choice Motorcycle Club’.

A 40-year-old woman was also suspected of having illegal guns, officers said.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Amy Croft Drive in Tecumseh just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Items seized included:

Three loaded handguns, including a Smith and Wesson M&P gun, a Sig Sauer .45-calibre handgun, and a Colt .32-calibre hangun

Loaded magazines

Several rounds of ammo

A Satan’s Choice Motorcycle Club biker vest

The man and woman were both charged with gun-related offenses.