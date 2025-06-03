A number of firearms have been seized from travellers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge.

Seven firearms, 11 magazines and ammo were seized from U.S. residents during import and export checks throughout the month of May.

On May 22, officers seized a firearm at the bridge and the resident was arrested, fined, and refused entry. On the same day, officers seized three over-capacity magazines. Again, the individual was arrested and fined.

The following day, on May 23, a firearm and an over-capacity magazine was seized from a U.S. resident upon an export check at the bridge. They were arrested, fined $1,500, and returned to the United States. That same day at the bridge as well, officers seized a firearm, four magazines and 59 rounds of ammo. They were arrested, fined $2,000, and refused entry.

On May 24, at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry, officers seized a firearm, an over-capacity magazine and 29 rounds from a U.S. resident. The traveller was refused entry and fined.

The following day on May 25, officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel seized an over-capacity magazine from a U.S. resident and a $500 fine was issued. That same day at the bridge, officers seized a firearm from a U.S. resident. They were arrested, fined, and refused entry.

On May 18, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized various marijuana products from a pair of inbound travellers. Both individuals - who are U.S. citizens - were each fined $500.