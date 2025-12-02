Multiple drivers across Essex County have been nabbed over the weekend for impaired driving.

Early Friday morning, Ontario Provincial Police investigated a single vehicle crash on Arlington Boulevard in Tecumseh. A 24-year-old woman from Amherstburg was arrested and faces two impaired driving charges, and a charge of dangerous operation.

Less than an hour later, OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on County Road 22 in Tecumseh where a 24-year-old man from Kingsville was arrested and faces two impaired driving charges, and a charge of dangerous operation.

Early Saturday morning, police arrested a 19-year-old man from Leamington following a single vehicle crash on Deer Run Road in Leamington. He's facing two impaired driving charges, and a novice driver offence.

On Saturday night, a 40-year-old from Leamington was arrested and charged with two impaired driving offences following a crash on County Road 33.

Early Sunday morning, a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 77 in Leamington. A 34-year-old from Windsor was arrested and charged with two impaired driving offences, driving without a licence, failing to surrender a permit, failing to surrender an insurance card, and having an obstructed windshield.

A few hours later, a traffic stop was conducted on Seacliff Drive West where a 19-year-old woman from Windsor was arrested and charged. She's facing one charge of driving while impaired.

All of those accused are schedule to appear in court to answer to their charges at later dates.