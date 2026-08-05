Multiple charges laid in separate incidents over the holiday weekend

Multiple individuals are facing charges following separate incidents over the Civic holiday long weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, shortly after 10:30 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated a single motor vehicle collision into a tree on Mersea Road 7 in Leamington.

A 23-year-old man from Leamington was arrested and charged with impaired driving, impaired driving with a blood alcohol level of 80 plus, and dangerous operation.

On Monday, Aug. 3, shortly after 12 p.m., OPP conducted a traffic stop on Prince Albert Street in Kingsville.

A 51-year-old man from Kingsville was arrested and charged with impaired driving with a blood alcohol level of 80 plus, and driving a vehicle with liquor readily available.

That same day, OPP investigated a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 3 and Division Road in Kingsville.

A 31-year-old woman from Windsor was arrested and charged with dangerous operation, failure to comply with demand, and resisting a peace officer.

All three individuals had their licenses suspended and vehicles impounded.

They will all appear in court at a later date.