A downtown neighbourhood near Mitchell Park is in shock following a six-vehicle crash.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Bruce Avenue between Giles Boulevard West and Clinton Street.



A vehicle went out of control and hit five parked cars.



This woman lives in the neighbourhood and called 911.

"It's a very big pound and crash and then beep, beep, beep and then 911 said can you come out, what do you need, do you need an ambulance, I said you need everything," she says. "The driver is asking for help and we couldn't help, we couldn't help her."

She says her parked vehicle was damaged in the crash.

"Everybody's scared, everybody is shocked," she says. "You know now a days nothing is safe, you're sleeping and you're a victim while you're sleeping. O my gosh."



Windsor police say a 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.



She was ticketed with careless driving.



Police had Bruce Avenue closed for more than four hours but has since reopened.

