A 32-year-old has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

On Tuesday, May 13, shortly after 7:15 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police in Tecumseh and Lakeshore responded to a collision on Manning Road at Baseline Road in Tecumseh.

Essex-Windsor EMS and Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services were also dispatched to the accident.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision, three people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result, the 32-year-old from Amherstburg was charged with careless driving.

OPP are urging the public that if you have a traffic complaint, or if you suspect someone is driving while impaired to contact 911.