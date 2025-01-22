Garth Hudson, the multi-instrumentalist who was one of the original members of influential '60s and '70s rock group The Band, has died.

His friend Jan Haust says the Windsor, Ont. native died this morning at age 87 in a nursing home in Woodstock, N.Y.

Haust, who has known Hudson for decades but couldn't visit him in his final days, says the musician died "peacefully in his sleep" after a day of "music and hand-holding" by close friends.

Hudson's phenomenal career began in the late 1950s when he started performing with Paul London & The Capers.

He rose to prominence when he became a member of the Ronnie Hawkins & The Hawks as the group's organist, saxophonist and keyboardist.

He and four other members — Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Rick Danko and Richard Manuel — went on to form The Band, which became known for their hits "The Weight" and "Up on Cripple Creek."