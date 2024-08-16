Keep your umbrellas handy as Windsor-Essex is set for a multi-day rain event.

Environment Canada says a moisture-laden system is heading towards the region bringing with it significant rainfall amounts.



Trudy Kidd, a meteorologist with the national weather service says the system is expected arrive Friday afternoon and stick around through Sunday.



"This pattern is one that has quite a lot of rain and there's possibly going to be pockets of heavy rainfall, with intense rainfall rates, that's when the rain is just pouring super hard, it's tough to see on the road."



She says the region could receive 40 to 80 millimeters of rain over the three days.



"We could be seeing thunderstorms, as well. So, general amounts, anyone who doesn't get a thunderstorm, then the rainfall amounts might be on the lower side, but for areas who get hit by thunderstorms, or repeated thunderstorms, those are the ones that'll receive quite a bit more."



Kidd says it's important for the public to stay up to date on current weather conditions.



"I know if you're going to the beach, or to a cottage or something, you don't always want to be next to your phone or screen but it's important because you've got to stay alert and know what to do incase of poor weather."

