Construction on a new eight-classroom addition at St. Joseph's Catholic High School is underway with a groundbreaking ceremony held Friday morning.

"East Riverside continues to grow," said Andrew Dowie, MPP, Windsor-Tecumseh. "We know this neighborhood is going to intensify. It's inevitable."

The WECDSB's Board of Trustees recently approved a $2.9-million bid from Alliance General Contracting of Windsor Inc. to construct the addition, which will be located on the north side of the school.

Sfera Architectural Associates Inc. is the firm designing the addition with includes a second floor in the future.

"The design that we did was for a full 16 classrooms, a two-story addition," said Architect, John Bortolotti.

Students say the addition is essential.

"The portables are really a lot during the winter months and during the rainy season," said Hannah Etches, a Grade 8 student. "It's hard to just go outside in the cold. And if it's pouring rain, you're all soaked. Sometimes it can be quite cold in the portables as well. The classrooms seem crowded, and the hallways are very crowded as well."

"Enrolment at St. Joseph's has already surpassed the capacity of the school, so seeing this project moving ahead will come as welcome news to the community," said WECDSB Chair Lisa Soulliere.

"This is a very exciting time for the staff and students at St. Joseph's," said WECDSB Director of Education Emelda Byrne.

The anticipated completion date is in December of 2026.

