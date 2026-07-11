'Much better deal': U.S. President Donald Trump confirms Gordie Howe bridge opening

Canadian and American flags are shown on the Gordie Howe Bridge under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Canadian and American flags are shown on the Gordie Howe Bridge under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

U.S. President Donald Trump is confirming the Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Ontario to Michigan will open July 27.

Trump said in an overnight post on Truth Social that he was able to cut a much better deal for the United States.

The news comes after a planned ribbon-cutting ceremony last month was delayed as the Trump administration looked to renegotiate a long-standing agreement between Canada and the U.S.

Canada’s infrastructure minister also confirmed Friday that Canada and Michigan have agreed to open the bridge with the support of the United States Government.

The Gordie Howe Bridge is shown under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) The Gordie Howe Bridge is shown under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)

Gregor Robertson said in a news release that the two countries agreed to a series of measures on toll governance, “as well as investments in the region, including through the establishment of a 15-year economic development fund tied to a portion of profits from bridge operations.”

Trump said in his social media post that the original deal was unacceptable to him, but praised the new one as “great, and fair.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press