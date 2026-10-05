MPs spar over Carney’s major projects bill as Parliament returns

Political commentators Scott Reid, Kathleen Monk and Kory Teneycke discuss the possible political strategy behind Carney’s pipeline announcement.

Possible political strategy behind Carney’s pipeline announcement Political commentators Scott Reid, Kathleen Monk and Kory Teneycke discuss the possible political strategy behind Carney’s pipeline announcement.

OTTAWA — Parliamentarians returned to Ottawa on Monday and Opposition members of Parliament had their sights trained firmly on the government’s 243-page economic and labour bill.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also squared off in question period Monday over whether the government has done enough to prioritize Canadian materials in its sweeping infrastructure agenda.

Key to that agenda is the Building Canada Strong Act, or Bill C-39, which was introduced on the first day of the fall sitting on Sept. 21.

The government’s landmark economic legislation proposes measures to create a one-year timeline for federal project decisions, create zones of “national interest” where certain projects are pre-approved, and change when the jobs minister can intervene in a labour dispute -- a move aimed at reducing the number of work stoppages.

Conservative MPs speaking to the legislation as debate resumed Monday were broadly supportive of getting projects built more quickly but questioned whether Bill C-39 would help Canada do that.

Mark Carney Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Conservative MP David McKenzie, who represents the riding of Calgary Signal Hill, said Liberal promises to approve projects with one assessment within one year are not the same as the government getting out of the way and letting private proponents build.

Bill C-39’s proposed “regions of national interest” -- zones where pre-emptive consultations can pave the way for project pre-approvals and exemptions from certain laws -- are akin to letting the government prioritize certain developments above others, he argued.

“It is an uncertainty, it’s a political process, and it is not going to be helpful in moving things forward,” McKenzie said.

Conservatives have largely criticized Bill C-39 since its introduction but have yet to say whether they would support the legislation or seek to amend it.

The bill’s passage is not in doubt, as the Liberals hold a majority of seats in the House of Commons now.

Bloc Quebecois MP Christine Normandin criticized the bill’s proposed centralization of powers.

Christine Normandin Bloc Quebecois MP for Saint-Jean Christine Normandin speaks with the media following Question Period, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Speaking in French, Normandin compared the “national interest” exemptions to U.S. President Donald Trump bypassing the checks and balances of the United States Congress. She said Canada should not imitate Trump as it responds to the economic crisis he caused.

Liberal MPs argued in response that Bill C-39 is about giving businesses and private investors the certainty they need to get projects moving.

The legislation is expected to go before a committee for study, however instead of sending it to a regular standing committee, the House of Commons will create a special committee to study the wide-ranging bill.

Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, has warned the government against “abusing” its majority powers to pass the bill, adding it could affect First Nations rights if it limits mandatory consultation.

The bill has also faced pushback from labour groups, including the Canadian Labour Congress, which says the proposed powers threaten the right to strike.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak responds to a reporter's question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak responds to a reporter's question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld)

People in the business sector, meanwhile, have said the bill doesn’t go far enough to stave off labour disruptions.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu has said the bill will put “guardrails” around ministerial powers to intervene in a strike or lockout and force people back to work.

Poilievre has said his party will call on the government to set a goal for Canada to produce one million barrels of diesel per day in response to high fuel prices.

He said in a video released Sunday that target could be reached through emergency permits and tax relief for refining, storage and transportation.

The Conservative motion also calls on the government to extend the fuel excise tax exemption until at least July 1, 2027.

Poilievre added the government should create a strategic energy reserve so there are stockpiles in the event of shortages driving up prices.

Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu speaks with reporters on Parliament Hill before attending caucus in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu speaks with reporters on Parliament Hill before attending caucus in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld)

“We are the only G7 country that has no such reserve, even though we have the most oil right beneath our feet. So we could be joining them to release the 100 million barrels of oil they’re putting on the market right now,” Poilievre said.

The International Energy Agency stipulates that member nations must maintain a 90-day supply of their net fuel imports that can be used in the event of shortages. Canada is exempt from this rule because it exports more fuel than the country consumes.

Last week closed with near record-high diesel prices, while the Canadian average was about $2.60 per litre.

The Conservatives have two opposition days this week. The first is Tuesday, when they could introduce a motion that would be voted on Wednesday. They’ll be able to bring forward another motion Thursday that would go to a vote on Oct. 19.

The current fuel excise tax pause, which was extended last month until Jan. 31, 2027, will see the tax gradually rise until it’s fully in place on April 1, 2027.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld)

Procurement Minister Joel Lightbound put a piece of legislation on the notice paper Friday entitled “an act respecting production, procurement and investment in relation to national defence and national security.”

Lightbound’s portfolio includes the Defence Investment Agency, created a year ago to overhaul defence procurement.

The government has been ramping up its defence spending with the goal of meeting the NATO target of investing five per cent of annual GDP in defence.

Parliamentarians will be in Ottawa until Friday, when they return to their ridings for another constituency week to coincide with Thanksgiving.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

-- With files from Alessia Passafiume