Majority of MPs vote down Conservative motion calling for private property protection

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is seen as renovations at Centre Block continue, in Ottawa, on Friday, May 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is seen as renovations at Centre Block continue, in Ottawa, on Friday, May 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — A majority of the House of Commons voted against a non-binding motion calling on the federal government to take action to protect private property from First Nations land claims.

The Conservatives introduced and voted for the motion, while the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Quebecois all voted against it.

The issue stems from a 2025 B.C. Supreme Court ruling that confirmed the Cowichan Tribes hold Aboriginal title over about 300 hectares of land in Richmond, B.C.

The ruling led to questions about how Aboriginal title and private property rights can coexist.

B.C. and the Cowichan Tribes have both said they do not want to invalidate any privately held fee simple titles on the lands covered by the court decision.

The federal Conservatives wanted to create a special committee to study the legal, constitutional and political steps that could be taken to protect private property rights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.