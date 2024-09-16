The Member of Provincial Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh is seeking community members to help embark on a door knocking campaign in the coming weeks.

Andrew Dowie says this is apart of his regular routine where goes into the community to speak with constituents.



"My goal is to be more productive with it, to hit more doors. A lot of the doors that I knock on are not answered because the people aren't home, and so having a larger team allows me to just truly reach more people and get more feedback."



He says door knocking allows him to be a more effective representative.



"So that when I hear things that do not make sense, things that I think that should be fixed, then I can take information, I can pick up the phone and call the people who maybe will be able to do something about that particular issue."



Dowie says he would like to go to locations that are often not visited.



"So places that are a bit more further back from the arterial roads, just so that I can gain that understanding what are their concerns, what are their needs, and just do my best to ensure that all voices are captured."



The first day of the campaign took place over the weekend with others scheduled for Tuesday Sept. 17, Saturday Sept. 21 and Saturday Sept. 28.

