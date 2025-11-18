Some property owners will soon begin receiving property assessment notices from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation.

MPAC began issuing 618,360 property assessment notices last week, including 19,300 to property owners in Windsor-Essex.

MPAC Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Carmelo Lipsi says the most significant reason as to why these notices are being mailed is a change in ownership..

"As a result of that change in ownership, we update the property assessment notice. Then we'll send that notice out to the new property owners. Just over 50 per cent of the notices that have been mailed reflect a change in ownership," he says.

Other reasons for the notices include the occupancy of a newly constructed property, school support selection, additions, or changes in property use.

Lipsi says the value of all properties across Ontario is still reflective of January 1, 2016 and municipalities will use these assessments for the 2026 tax year.

"There hasn't been an update to the valuation of the property across the province. We haven't conducted a province-wide reassessment. Still, if you think the assessed value of your property, looking back to January 1, 2016, may be incorrect, file a request for reconsideration," he says.

Lipsi says the province is conducting a review of the property assessment and taxation system, and they're waiting for that to be completed and then receive direction.

Each notice outlines the reason why a property's assessment has changed. Those changes could be due to a change in your assessment, ownership updates, or other factors. More information is available at mpac.ca/notice.

Property owners can file a request for reconsideration if they disagree with their property assessment by going to MPAC AboutMyProperty.

The deadline to file a Request for Reconsideration for the 2026 property tax year is March 31, 2026.