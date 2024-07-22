Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse is in Columbus, Ohio over the next couple of days attending the 78th annual Midwestern Legislative Conference.

The meeting started Saturday and runs until Wednesday Jul. 24, during which time Masse will work with other Canadian and American legislators collaborating and learning about cross-border issues of concern.



Masse says he'll be bringing up a number of issues including cross-border policies and trade as the Gordie Howe Bridge nears completion.



"There's new legislation that are going to affect trade because many truckers and other people actually bring their pets back and forth along the border. It can create confusion and also consternation with regards to snowbirds and others that are going over to the United States because we have no idea why, rabies, which is not something that's a problem in Canada, but is now an issue on the border."



He says this conference helps to develop relationships and identify mutual issues.



"And often we find, this is the Midwest governors one and others like this, is that there's more appreciation and understanding of the fragility of our trade between Canada and the United States, and the issues of creating more distance between our two countries by policies. And so we use that to gain allies to really push hard in Washington and other places."



Masse says while the conference is on the smaller side, to him it's still very productive.



"At the same time, it's actually more important in many respects because we get the chance to actually sit down and talk with different elected officials and the bureaucrats that are actually many times on our side."



Other discussions Masse is expected to participate in include the latest on manufacturing and purchasing incentives for electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, cross-border law enforcement, changing energy and environmental concerns, and Great Lakes issues collaboration.



Governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, will also be addressing the conference.

