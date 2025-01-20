A house fire near Walkerville is under investigation.
Windsor fire crews were called to the 800-block of Moy Avenue near Wyandotte Street East just before 10 a.m. for a working fire.
When crews arrived, the fire was upgraded and a short time after the upgrade, crews went on a defensive attack.
Fire officials are reporting no injuries and say a fire investigator will be attending the scene.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
.@WindsorFire1 on the scene of a working fire in the 800-block of Moy Ave. Crews have gone on a defensive attack. No injuries reported at this time. @AM800CKLW #cklw pic.twitter.com/Xmw5RInebN— Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) January 20, 2025