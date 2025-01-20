A house fire near Walkerville is under investigation.

Windsor fire crews were called to the 800-block of Moy Avenue near Wyandotte Street East just before 10 a.m. for a working fire.

When crews arrived, the fire was upgraded and a short time after the upgrade, crews went on a defensive attack.

Fire officials are reporting no injuries and say a fire investigator will be attending the scene.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.