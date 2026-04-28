Your next drink order from McDonald's Canada may come in a frosty cup all but glowing from its fluorescence or brimming with a layer of foam thick enough to give you a milk moustache.

The fast-food giant is reimagining the drink menu you grew up with in favour of a new beverage roster launching May 5.

It will keep the classics like pop, coffee and juice, but position crafted sodas, fruity refreshers and iced coffees as new, permanent cornerstones.

The crafted sodas use pop as a base but mix in fruit-flavoured syrups and get topped with foam. The refreshers have a lemonade base with fruit mixed in and sometimes freeze-dried strawberries or juice pearls floating in the drink.

McDonald's Canada president Annemarie Swijtink says the new additions are meant to turn the chain into a restaurant people think of for more than Big Macs, fries or nuggets.

She says the drinks will lure in a younger generation that let social media guide eating habits.