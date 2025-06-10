You're invited to come dancing in the street on Saturday night.

The Motown Block Party, hosted by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), will take over Pitt Street East.

The party will happen in front of Panache, On A Roll, La Guardia, The Cherry Rock Lounge & Eastwoods Grill.

Doors are at 4 p.m., with live music from Windsor's The Soul Delegation, who will be playing all of your Motown favourites from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says food and themed cocktails will be on offer.

"So whether you want to get some food from On A Roll, or from Panache, or from La Guardia, or Eastwoods, everybody will be serving, there'll be cold drinks, it'll be good times, can't wait, this is our first big block party of the year, it's going to be a great time for downtown Windsor," Agostino said.

Agostino says the businesses involved came together and thought up the theme.

"As a BIA we fully support it, it's going to be fantastic event, and it makes it so much better when we let the businesses take the reigns, this is one of those ones where it's something that they really wanted to do," he said.

"We're excited to support them because that's what our mandate is."

Agostino says the event is free to attend but organizers are asking attendees to register in advance.

"It's all ages, you don't have to be 19 plus either, to get on the patios you will have to be, but it's going out on the street, it's going to be a great time, and definitely pre-register at the Eventbrite link ," Agostino said.