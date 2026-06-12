Motown Block Party returns to downtown Windsor

A crowd seen gathered at downtown Windsor's Motown block party in Windsor, Ont. on June 14, 2025. (Source: Renaldo Agostino)

Summer block parties are back in downtown Windsor.

They kick off on Saturday, June 13 with the ‘Motown Block Party.’

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says this block party will be on Pitt Street between Ouellette Avenue and Goyeau Street.

He says the event features live entertainment.

“It’s going to be an amazing event,” he says. “This is a great, great band, and everybody loves Motown. It was a big hit last year. It will be a big hit on Saturday.”

Agostino says the event is right on the street and people love being outdoors.

“Some great food, some great music, and great times,” says Agostino. “Brings people back to an era that they just love. People love Motown music, and it’s a great event, and it gets people downtown, and it gets people out, and it gets people dancing.”

Downtown Windsor BIA Motown Block Party

He says the block parties will continue this summer.

Agostino says next week’s block party will feature electronic music.

“Legendary DJ Mark Oliver is playing; a lot of people remember Mark from the Boom Boom Room days and from The Government in Toronto, just a phenomenal, phenomenal talent, and then from there, wrestling is back, boxing is coming back,” says Agostino.

The block party runs from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in front of La Guardia, The Cherry Rock Lounge, On a Roll, and Panache.

Soul Delegation will hit the stage at 8 p.m.