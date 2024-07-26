A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in a Windsor hospital following a crash in Chatham-Kent.

Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to collision at the intersection of Pain Court Line and Town Line Road in Dover Township.



Police say a motorcycle travelling westbound on Pain Court Line and a vehicle travelling southbound on Townline met at the intersection.



The motorcyclist dropped the bike to avoid a collision and as a result, sustained extensive physical injury.



He was transported to a Windsor Hospital in critical condition.



The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision.



Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Constable Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-355-1092.

