Motorcyclist wanted for stunt driving, fleeing from police

Windsor police are seeking help identifying the rider of an electric dirt bike wanted for stunt driving and fleeing from officers on Monday Nov. 9, 2026. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist wanted after allegedly stunt driving and fleeing from officers during an attempted traffic stop.

Police say an officer observed an electric dirt bike travelling more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit near Lauzon Road and St. Rose Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. on Nov. 9.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, investigators say the rider sped away and weaved through traffic in a reckless and dangerous manner.

The suspect is wanted for several Highway Traffic Act offences, including stunt driving, failing to stop for police, failing to wear an approved motorcycle helmet, failing to stop for a red light, and operating a motor vehicle without licence plates.

He is described as a white male with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing all black clothing, a black balaclava and white shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has additional information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 7032.