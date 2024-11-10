A motorcyclist has been killed following a crash in Kingsville Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on County Road 34.

A 54-year-old from Ruthven was pronounced dead on scene.

County Road 34, was closed between County Road 31 and Dolce Vita Avenue for approximately seven hours.

Kingsville OPP continue to investigate the collision with the assistance of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team.

Anyone driving in the area at the time of the collision and has dash cam footage or may have witness the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.