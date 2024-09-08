A man is in custody following a fatal crash in east Windsor Saturday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Windsor police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line.



When officers arrived on scene they found a man and a woman lying in the road with injuries.



Police say their investigation determined that a pickup truck attempted to turn eastbound at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line when it collided with a motorcycle that was travelling northbound on Lauzon Parkway.



The driver of the motorcycle, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.



The motorcycle passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The driver of the pickup truck was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where police say he failed a breath test.



A 41-year-old man faces several charges, including impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.



The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223.

