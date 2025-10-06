One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Police were called to Talbot Trail, between Bloomfield Road and Craford Road on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the 78-year old male driver struck a piece of furniture that had fallen off a vehicle, lost control, went into a ditch and collided with a tree.

The victim was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police say a 67-year old woman from Blenheim has been identified as the operator of the vehicle with the furniture.

The investigation continues.

Those with information surrounding the incident are encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Cst. Brandon McKeen at brandonmc@chatham-kent.ca, or by calling the traffic management office at 519-355-1092.