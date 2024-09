Injuries are described as life-threatening following a motorcycle crash near Dresden.

Chatham-Kent police were called to Croton Line just after 10 p.m. Monday and found a motorcycle in the ditch but the driver was gone.



Officers learned the male driver was picked up and taken to hospital by friends.



Police say the 25-year old was then transported to a Windsor hospital.



Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Unit.