A two vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent has sent one person to hospital.

Police responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Queen's Line between Drake Road and Dillon Road around 2:50 p.m. Monday.

Police say the 49-year old male driver of the bike from Raleigh Township suffered serious injuries and was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance before being air-lifted to hospital in London.

The 40-year old female driver of the SUV, from Merlin, was assessed at the scene.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to speak with police.