A notice of motion will be brought forward to Essex council Monday night to discuss the possible creation of a vulnerable persons list.

Essex residents would have the opportunity to put themselves down as someone who would like or need the town to check on them at a time of prolonged power outages, severe weather events or disasters.



Essex ward 2 councillor Kim Verbeek says the creation of the list was one of the recommendations that came from the 2021 climate adaptation plan .



"My concern is for people that live alone or they don't family and supports that are close by, in the situations where there's extended power outages, storms, disaster type of an event."



She says the severe storms last summer prompted the motion to create the list.



"There is a piece of our population that aren't linked in through electronics and cell phones and such. So that would be the target demographic, is that the people that are a little bit detached and don't have supports right readily available."



She says when it comes to who would take charge and check in on those listed, she's open to the discussion Monday night at council.



"I don't imagine it's going to be a big registry, to be honest, but it could look like perhaps linking with our fire department to have a couple individuals check in on these people in states of like I say extended power outages, flooding times and things."



Verbeek says she's also open to the idea of partnering with a community based group who would take hold of the list and check on residents.



Essex council meets Monday night at 6 p.m.

