Speeders in Amherstburg are being put on notice.

Council passed a motion Tuesday night calling for a report on establishing a community safety zone on Concession 3 North by River Canard.



Councillor Don McArthur says he's received numerous complaints of speedsters on Concession 3 North near County Road 8.



McArthur says the area has closely connected houses and St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School near by.



"Police may have been out there and issued some tickets, folks just aren't getting the message, so technically it's not in a school zone but it's close enough that people should be driving there cautiously, almost if it is a school zone."



He says stiff fines for speeding in a community safety zone could be of a big deterrent to helping stop speeders.



"Despite being a concession road, it's a very very built up area. It's a lot of traffic and a lot of potential for bad interactions with pedestrians or cyclists. So I just want to make sure that we listen to the residents on this one and ensure, especially in time, students go back to school, that this is a safe corridor for pedestrian cyclists and vehicles."



McArthur says police have stated they will step up enforcement in the area, but added due to the hundreds of kilometres of roads police cannot be everywhere at once.



"I just think sort of the added deterrence of a community safety zone might have a really positive impact on slowing motorists down and keeping the residents and kids safe."



The speed limit on Concession 3 North is 80 km/h, but then drops to 50 km/h in the 800m leading up to County Road 8.

