The mother of a Windsor teen shot and killed almost six years ago is happy that the man accused of killing her son is back behind bars.

Carolyn Crankshaw's 19-year-old son, Darrion Moffatt, was shot and killed on Sept. 8, 2018 at a home on Hall Avenue.

Windsor police have arrested 24-year-old Raul Huezo, who is accused of repeatedly violating his bail conditions.

Police say that in May 2020, Huezo was released on bail following a first-degree murder charge in connection with the case.

His bail conditions included GPS monitoring and restrictions on weapons possession.

In July 2022, following a separate incident, Huezo was charged with multiple weapons offences and breach of a prohibition order.

He was again released on bail with conditions to avoid consuming alcohol and avoid using a personal cellphone.

Police say that earlier this month, data received from Huezo’s GPS monitoring device indicated he was in contravention of his release conditions.

Officers launched an investigation and reasonable grounds were formed that Huezo was in violation of two of his bail conditions.

On May 13, 2024, officers attended Huezo’s residence and took him into custody without incident.

He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Crankshaw says she feels like our system is broken and calls it sad that someone is even released as many times as he has been.

"It's just very frustrating how our judicial system is now," she says. "It feels like the police are doing their jobs by getting these criminals off the streets. Then the justice system just releases them, and they just keep recommitting crimes."

Crankshaw thinks anyone charged with murder should not be released on bail.

"They should be keeping public safety in mind because they're really putting public safety at risk when they release a criminal, especially when they have murder charges," she says.

Bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a new partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024.

This specialized team supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring – and ensures that those who breach their judicial release orders are held accountable.

To report an individual who isn't complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700.

You can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.