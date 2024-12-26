For many students, post-secondary education is seen as an opportunity to gain independence from parents.

But for one University of Windsor student, it's a chance to spend more time with her biggest cheerleader — her mom.

Isabella Higgison, a 19-year-old child psychology student, and her mother, Alicia, a 42-year-old Master's of Education student, are both pursuing their academic dreams on the same campus.

"I never thought we'd be students at the same time," said Isabella, speaking with CTV News just before the start of the Christmas break.

"It was definitely a different thing for me, realizing, like, ‘Oh, I'm doing all my classwork,’ and at the same time she's telling me, ‘I have this paper that I'm doing.’"

Alicia graduated with a degree in political science nearly two decades ago. She decided to return to school in 2021 to pursue her Master's in Education.

One year later, her daughter began her university journey.

While the pair didn't plan to become students at the same time, they’ve embraced the experience – enjoying occasional lunches together and sharing quick chats between classes.

But on campus, their roles shift.

"She is a much better student," Alicia admitted with a laugh.

The duo has also learned to balance their academic and personal lives.

"Here, she's a student, and she's Isabella," Alicia said. "She's not my kid — and at home, she's the kid."

For Isabella, having her mom on campus has been more of a blessing than a challenge.

"It's never been weird. It's actually been a lot more helpful. I don't like driving, so I can map out time to where, if she's going home, I can say, 'I'm coming with you.'"

The Higgisons are an example of how family ties can thrive even in unexpected circumstances, proving that learning and personal growth know no age limits.