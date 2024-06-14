One woman has been charged in connection with the alleged abduction of her 8-year-old son.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Windsor police officers were called for a report of a child abduction that occurred at Erie Street and Windsor Avenue.

As a result of an investigation, police learned that the child's mother, who did not have legal custody of him, had enticed her son with gifts and dinner to go with her after school.

Using surveillance footage in the area and witness statements, officers quickly located and made contact with the mother, and the police convinced her to return the child safely.

At approximately 6 p.m., officers arrested the mother in her vehicle on Dougall Avenue near the 401, and the child was returned safely to his family.

A 40-year-old woman from the Dominican Republic has been charged with abduction by a parent.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

Members of the public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.