Brian Marbury, 47, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife Sahra Bulle, 36.

Prosecutors says she was killed sometime between the evening of May 26th and Monday May 29th, 2023.

They believe she was killed inside a room at a motel on Huron Church Road.

On Friday, Ashish Patel told the jury he went to the room Marbury rented after a guest downstairs made a noise complaint.

In video shown to the jury, Patel goes to the window and the door, listening before eventually the door opens and it appears Patel speaks with Marbury.

Patel told the jury he didn't specifically recall their one-minute conversation but described it as "friendly".

Patel denies seeing Bulle in the room, denies speaking to her and denies using his motel master key to open the door, as suggested by defence lawyer Ken Marley.

The jury has learned Marbury rented the motel room for two nights, but went down on Sunday May 28th to stay an extra night.

The crown has previously alleged Marbury disposed of Bulle's body on Monday May 29th in a field behind the hotel.

Her body was not discovered until a week later.

The trial will resume on Monday with evidence from a different motel guest.