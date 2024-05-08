OTTAWA - The federal government will test its capacity to issue emergency alerts today.

That means Canadians in most provinces and territories will receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and radio broadcasts.



The sole exception is Ontario, where the test will take place on May 15.



Provincial and territorial emergency management organizations already conduct regular tests of the system, but this is the first time the federal government will test its capacity to issue alerts.



It will hold tests in eight provinces and territories, while provincial and territorial authorities will conduct tests in another four.



The government says it recently signed an agreement to issue alerts on information of national interest that falls within federal jurisdiction.

