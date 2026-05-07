OTTAWA — A new poll indicates more than two-thirds of Canadians support banning access to social media and A-I chatbots for children under sixteen.

Seventy per cent of respondents to the Leger poll said they support age restrictions for social media like Instagram and TikTok.

Nearly the same number, sixty-nine per cent, support restricting A-I chatbots like ChatGPT.

The idea of implementing age restrictions for social media has gained momentum globally since Australia became the first to implement a ban last December.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said his government will move to ban children from using social media and A-I chatbots, and Ottawa is considering including a ban in its promised online harms legislation.

The poll was conducted online and does not have a margin of error.