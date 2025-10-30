It's shaping up to be a banner year for Essex County wineries.

At Cooper's Hawk Vineyards in Harrow, the hot and dry summer is leading to lower yields but a higher quality of red and white wine.

The grapes have been picked and the white wine will be ready between March and May of 2026 while the red will take 18 to 30-months.

Founder and Co-owner Tom O'Brien says the summer weather conditions were ideal.

"Hot, dry, very little rain in fact it was almost a draught at times and so the yield that everyone is getting is a little bit lower than previous years because it's been dry and the berries are tighter and smaller but it's an incredible quality," he says.

O'Brien adds the draught like conditions were beneficial.

"It's also kind of good to stress the plants out with a little less water than what they otherwise might want to have because what it does is gets the roots deeper and they just get a lot more compactness and ripeness in the juice when its dry like this."

O'Brien says to look for a 2025 vintage from any local winery because "it's going to knock your socks off".

