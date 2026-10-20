Most Alberta referendum polls close, some still open due to late start

EDMONTON -- Alberta’s separation referendum went into overtime Monday night.

Elections Alberta announced more than 100 locations were staying open past the scheduled 8 p.m. closing time. Those stations, for various reasons, opened late this morning.

The agency said it can’t release unofficial results until 10 p.m.

About 1.3 million Albertans already cast ballots by mail and at advance polling stations.

They’re voting on 10 questions, the key one being whether Alberta should stay in Canada or whether it’s time to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving Confederation.

It has been a busy day at polling stations.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Canada Strong and Free conference in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Canada Strong and Free conference in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh)

In Calgary, voters were bustling in and out of Grace Presbyterian Church in morning. Those coming out were given yellow stickers with the words: I voted.

Scott Hill, donning a baseball cap with a red maple leaf, said he’s respectful of everyone’s opinion, but to him, the referendum is “surreal” and his vote was to stay.

“People are angry, I can see that. But we’re Canadian, we need to stand together,” he said, noting his grandfather fought in the Second World War.

“This is without a doubt the most important vote I’ve ever done.”

After months of campaigns and rallies, referendum day is here. Now it’s a matter of each side trying to mobilize their base to get out and vote. After months of campaigns and rallies, referendum day is here. Now it’s a matter of each side trying to mobilize their base to get out and vote.

In Edmonton, there was a slow-moving lineup at All Saints’ Anglican Cathedral. Jeff Sparks was one of several voters who said he hopes the remain-in-Canada vote wins.

“And that this puts the situation to bed and that we don’t really have to hear about this anymore,” he said.

Shawn Campbell said he voted for the province to start the process toward a binding referendum, even though he doesn’t want the province to separate, and doesn’t believe it ever will.

“It sends a message to Ottawa that Albertans are not happy,” he said.

Albertans to decide on referendum questions to give a government mandate Albertans have one more chance to cast their ballots in a historic referendum that could change the course of the province. (File)

The vote caps months of rallies, speeches and analyses from both sides. It also comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney said members of Parliament are “united in grief” over a tragedy that touches every corner of the country.

A fire that ripped through Canadian Forces Base Wainwright’s training grounds in Alberta on Saturday killed four soldiers and injured dozens more.

Smith’s United Conservative Party never campaigned on holding a separation vote in the last election in 2023, but says some Albertans’ anger with the state of affairs under former Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau has boiled over into hundreds of thousands signing petitions for and against Confederation.

A referendum, she has said, is now necessary to resolve the matter once and for all.

The remaining nine questions surround immigration and constitutional issues.

The immigration questions ask Albertans whether the province should have more say on who comes to the province to work and whether it’s time to put more limitations — and perhaps introduce fees — on some who arrive and seek access to health care and education.

Let Alberta Decide Flags fly at rally for Alberta independence on Saturday in Edmonton. (CTV Calgary)

The constitutional questions ask Albertans for a blessing to pursue talks with other provinces on wresting power from the federal government and abolishing the Senate.

Smith has said the first nine questions are meant to give leverage in the province’s negotiations with Ottawa.

The premier has also said she voted to stay in Canada but says she needs a yes to those remaining nine questions to get a mandate to bargain for a better deal with Carney.

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh)

In Calgary, voter Amneet Mann characterized some of those questions as anti-immigrant.

“I just don’t think that’s what this country stands for,” she said. “I think it’s crazy that we’re here and we have to make that known.”

Carney came to Alberta last week to rally the pro-Canada forces but also to agree to disagree with Smith. He urged Albertans to reject the nine remaining questions.

“(Say) no to the nine,” Carney told a Calgary crowd.

Jamie Fisher went to Mount Royal School in Calgary to vote to move forward with a binding separation referendum, and to support Smith’s other nine proposals.

“I don’t think it’s been fair for a really long time, and I think a lot people need to really hear that message,” she said.

Carney’s statement made her angry, she said.

“(It) just shows that it’s more of a dictatorship than listening to people,” she said.

“Everyone is going to have a different answer and that’s OK, but it feels good to be heard.”

Alberta referendum Alberta referendum on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026.

By Lisa Johnson

— With files from Dayne Patterson in Calgary and Timon Johnson in Edmonton