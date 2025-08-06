Mosquitoes in Chatham-Kent have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

CK Public Health has received laboratory confirmation that mosquitoes collected on July 30 from a trap in Ridgetown, and a tape in southeast Chatham have tested positive for the virus.

These are the first positive pools identified in Chatham-Kent this season from these traps.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Many people infected with the virus experience no symptoms however some may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.

In rare cases, infected individuals may experience more severe illness, including stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and paralysis. Anyone with severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

CK Public Health is reminding the public to protect themselves by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors in the evening, use insect repellant, stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active, eliminate sources of standing water, and ensure all door and window screens are free of holes.