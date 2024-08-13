A pool of mosquitos in Chatham-Kent has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Chatham-Kent (CK) Public Health said the pool came from a trap in Dresden and was collected on Aug. 7.



West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Many people infected with the virus experience no symptoms.



Some may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. In rare cases, infected individuals may experience more severe illness, including stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and paralysis.



Anyone with severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. Older individuals and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness.



To protect yourself from contracting the virus, you can wear light-coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks, use insect repellent containing DEET, stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn), ensure that all door and window screens are tight and free of holes and eliminating sources of standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding.

