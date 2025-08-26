A mosquito pool in Chatham-Kent has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

CK Public Health has received lab confirmation that mosquitoes collected August 19 from a trap in Tilbury and a trap in northwest Chatham have tested positive for the virus.

This is the second pool that has tested positive in Chatham this year.

Many people infected with the virus experience no symptoms however some may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.

In rare cases, infected individuals may experience more severe illness, including stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and paralysis. Anyone with severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

CK Public Health is reminding the public to protect themselves by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors in the evening, use insect repellant, stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active, eliminate sources of standing water, and ensure all door and window screens are free of holes.

Earlier this month, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed a positive mosquito pool in the community, and one person has tested positive for the virus.