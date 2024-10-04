Fog has cancelled morning school buses in Essex County.
Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services made the announcement just before 5:45 Friday morning.
County buses will run this afternoon.
In Windsor, buses are operating as normal.
Due to fog, all county buses are cancelled for the MORNING. AFTERNOON transportation is operational. All city buses are running. pic.twitter.com/tLJgSVbuPV— WECDSB (@WECDSB) October 4, 2024
For Friday October 4, 2024.— GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) October 4, 2024
Area B - The County of Essex.
Due to fog, all Board provided MORNING transportation is CANCELLED. Afternoon Transportation is operational.
Area A - The City of Windsor.
All Board provided transportation is OPERATIONAL. pic.twitter.com/Rjdxpa8QWi