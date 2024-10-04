Fog has cancelled morning school buses in Essex County.

Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services made the announcement just before 5:45 Friday morning.



County buses will run this afternoon.



In Windsor, buses are operating as normal.

Due to fog, all county buses are cancelled for the MORNING. AFTERNOON transportation is operational. All city buses are running. pic.twitter.com/tLJgSVbuPV — WECDSB (@WECDSB) October 4, 2024