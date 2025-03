The Windsor Spitfires were in Kitchener to face-off against the Rangers Friday night.

The Rangers completely dominated coming out on top 7-4.

Spits centreman Noah Morneau netted a hat trick, earning himself second star of the game.

The Spitfires have a few days off now before welcoming the Erie Otters to the WFCU Centre Tuesday night.

Puck-drop is sset for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.